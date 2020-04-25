Miscreants attempt to break into Saha's ancestral home

Kolkata: A relative of Wriddhiman Saha has alleged that a few miscreants tried to break into the India Test wicketkeeper's ancestral home at Siliguri, North Bengal, on Friday.



Saha, 35, lives in South Kolkata with his wife and children.

"We live next to them (Saha's parents). In the wee hours of Friday, my son heard a noise and alerted me. It was around 2-2:30 a.m. in the night. We immediately rushed out and turned on the light. They fled hearing us. They had a car, we could not see the car clearly," Saha's uncle, Malay, told IANS on Saturday.



"We informed the police and they were quick to the spot. They even came yesterday (Friday afternoon) to check on us. A similar incident had happened few days back also. We did not pay heed then," he added.



They are yet to lodge an FIR. "We will lodge the FIR on Sunday. The police commissioner said he will be at the NJP police station so we will do it then," Malay said.



Saha's parents had come to visit him and wife Romi before the lockdown was announced last month, and could not go back to Siliguri.



The seasoned wicketkeeper, rated as one of the finest in the world, was back in the Indian Test team after nursing a finger injury which he picked up during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh last November.



Saha, who has played 37 Tests for India, was not part of the first XI for the two Tests in New Zealand with Rishabh Pant getting the nod.