An absolute clown: Kohli trolls Chahal

New Delhi: Cricketers and commentators have taken to social media to interact with fans and with each other with the cricket calendar frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gained particular prominence in this due to his funny videos on TikTok and for him gatecrashing almost every live session of other cricketers with comments.



Indian captain Virat Kohli in a live chat on Instagram with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and South African batting great AB de Villiers asked the latter to check out Chahal's TikTok.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik Tok videos," said Kohli.



"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."



Chahal had earlier commented on a post by Kohli's actress wife Anushka Sharma to make the Indian captain allow him to open the batting. "Next time bhabhi please say chahal ko opening Kara na chahal ko..I wish aapki sun le (Please ask him to make me open next time, maybe he will listen to you)," he had said.



Kohli on Friday said he is hopeful that at "some stage" the Indian Premier League will start. The tournament has been postponed due to the pandemic.