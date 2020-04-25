Will never leave RCB: Kohli

Bengaluru: He is yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Friday asserted that he is never going to leave the franchise and will keep attempting to break the duck.



RCB -- one of only three teams yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy -- have made it to three finals, but have returned with the runners-up medal on each occasion.

"I can never think of leaving this team. To have that loyalty. Till I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. We know we both want to win a title," Kohli said to his star teammate and South Africa batting great AB de Villiers during an Instagram live chat.



Echoing the Indian captain, de Villiers said smiling: "I know I have to score runs, but I also don't want to leave RCB. You think of relationships when you look back. You don't think of a knock...you think about special moments and those are things you never want to give away," said the 36-year old regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.



de Villiers said he cannot wait for the IPL, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is working very hard at the gym.



"I can't wait for the IPL this year. I have been working incredibly hard at the gym."



Kohli and de Villiers also spoke about the 2016 season where RCB reached the final only to lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli top-scored that season with a whopping 973 runs while de Villiers amassed 687 to finish as the third highest run-getter.



"It was pure magic. The camaraderie and friendship too in that team. All of them," Kohli added.