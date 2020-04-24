India should win at least two of the next three World Cups: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma's target is to help the Indian team win two of the three World Cups they are slated to be part of in the near future, the limited overs team vice-captain said on Thursday.



India are scheduled to take part in the 2020 T20 World Cup later this year in Australia followed by another T20 World Cup in India next year. Then there is the 2023 50-over World Cup. India, led by Virat Kohli, lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup to New Zealand.

"We know we have three World Cups coming up. Among the three World Cups, we should win at least two. That is my goal," Rohit said during an Instagram chat with ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.



Rohit also said the Indian team is working on giving players a longer rope and backing them to express themselves.



"We do talk about backing players and giving them a longer run. We are trying to give players batting at No. 5, 6, 7 a longer rope," he said.



"I understand the captain (Virat Kohli) and head coach (Ravi Shastri) are under pressure to pick team while others are sitting out," he added.



The Indian team has drawn flak for sometime for not giving players enough time to settle in the team. They were heavily criticised for not finding a stable No. 4 batsman for the World Cup with first K L Rahul and then Vijay Shankar slotting in that role.



"When I came in the team, I was also in and out. It is on the individual how he makes most of the opportunity and take it forward. We need to back players. He should get his chance otherwise he will always be in two minds," stressed the 32-year old who leads Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Rohit also heaped praise on teammate Rahul, saying he loves watching him bat from the other end. Rahul has been in good form and did well during India's tour of New Zealand.



"I love watching KL bat from the other end. He is a very good looking batsman. He is very pleasing to the eye."



Rohit also spoke highly of young batsman Shubman Gill, saying the 20-year old is India's future.



"Gill is also a fluent batsman. He is India's future. When he will get his chance and score consistently, he will get that confidence."



Asked to name five Indian batsmen he is fond of, Rohit said: "Sachin (Tendulkar), Rahul (Dravid), Virender (Sehwag), V V S Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly."