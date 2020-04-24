Give it your all: Sachin's advice to Sanju

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been closely associated with Kerala. The Master Blaster picked up two five-wicket hauls in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. After his playing days, Tendulkar returned to Kochi as the co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC when the Indian Super League was launched in 2013. He was also roped in as the brand ambassador when Kerala hosted the National Games in 2015. Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, answered a few select questions of Malayala Manorama readers from his Bandra residence on Thursday.

You and Sourav Ganguly formed a very succesful opening combination. Which was the best partnership between you two?

Ayan Sine, Bengaluru.



With Sourav, one of my favourite games was at the Oval when we chased 317 in 2007. This was the penultimate ODI of the seven-match series. We had a long, big opening partnership of 150 runs in 22.2 overs. (Tendulkar scored 94 before falling to Monty Panesar and was declared the man of the match as India won by two wickets).

Sourav Ganguly, left, and Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed great success at the top of the order in ODIs. File photo: AFP

Then we had another one in Sri Lanka in 1998 in Colombo. It was the Singer-Nidahas Trophy final -- we made a record-breaking partnership of 252. At that time it became the highest partnership for the opening wicket. Dada scored 109 while I made 128 and India scored 307. We won the match by six runs.



You have been named after renowned composer Sachin Dev Burman. Which is the song that you like to listen while being alone? Also your favourite singers?

Jomol Jose, Idukki.



I keep listening to music all the time, my favourite songs keep changing every now and then. If I listen to one song and like it I will keep listening to it repeatedly. As far as Sachin Dev Burman is concerned, my entire family loves his music. They continue to listen to his songs. What a fantastic musician! I am named after him, so it's but natural music is and will always be important in our family. Even when we play board games during lockdown together some music is always on at the back.



I listen a lot to Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's old songs. I also listen to new songs by Shankar Mahadevan, Harshdeep Kaur, a few of her songs are really nice, Shreya Ghoshal... I enjoy good music.



You picked up your career-best bowling figures in one-dayers at Kochi. You returned to Kochi again with Kerala Blasters. Can you specify three favourite aspects of Kerala?

Martin N Joseph, Kottayam.



I like the people of Kerala, I love their food, their enthusiasm. Extremely caring, loving and supportive fans. I have always enjoyed being in Kerala and always look forward to going there. Wherever - in hotel, restaurant, they have showered me with their affection.

Sachin Tendulkar during a home match of Kerala Blasters at Kochi.

Can you name your favourite stand with Virender Sehwag?

Adarsh, South Chittoor, Kochi.



With Viru there have been number of partnerships but the one I think stands out is the 2003 World Cup game against Pakistan at Centurion.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag formed a lethal opening pair in ODI cricket. File photo: AFP

Also I would add one more partnership with Viru. His debut Test hundred against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2001. It was special hundreds for both of us. It was also a crucial partnership, especially from Viru's point of view. I scored 155 while Viru made 105.



Back in 2013, when I saw “Sachin Tendulkar”before my eyes for the first time, I trembled, but you called me near and advised me which I would always cherish. Now again I really don’t have anything to ask you Sir but really wish to receive an advice from the greatest legend cricket has ever seen.



Sanju Samson, Kerala cricketer.



Last time we had spoken - Sanju would know exactly what we are talking about. I had said that keep worshipping this game and the game will look after you. I say the same now too. Don't worry, there have been challenges here and there - about not being picked etc. Whatever is in your control, do that and give that 100 per cent. Do everything possible you can, give it your all so that you know you have done everything possible.