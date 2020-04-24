{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Priceless to start the day with mother's blessings: Tendulkar

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Humble as ever
Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, started the day by taking blessings from his mother Rajni. IANS
SHARE

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, started the day by taking blessings from his mother Rajni.

"Started my day by taking blessings from my mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," Tendulkar tweeted.

The former batsman is not celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, former and current players, thronged to Twitter to wish the batting legend on his special day.

Speaking to IANS on the eve of his 47th birthday, Tendulkar had urged people to stay indoors amid the ongoing lockdown in place due to coronavirus crisis.

"My message to my loved ones is that for so many years they have wished well for me and my way of wishing well for them would be to give them a message that they should stay at home and be safe.

"Whenever I went out to bat, they wanted me to score runs and not get out. So here, I want them to stay safe and secure and stay healthy and not get out. Like they wanted me to stay in the crease, I want them to stay in the crease," he had added.

Tendulkar has already donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19.

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES