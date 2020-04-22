Batting ahead of Dhoni in World Cup semis came as a surprise: DK

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik stated he was caught off guard after he was asked to bat at No. 5 in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.



During the chase, after India lost early wickets, Karthik revealed he was asked to go out ahead of M S Dhoni and that came as a surprise to him.



"It came as a bit of a surprise because they had made it very clear that I would be batting at No. 7," Karthik told Cricbuzz. "We had to stage a rearguard action just to stem the flow of wickets. I was told to pad up and it all happened in a daze, in a hurry."



"I was just sitting in my shorts and I had to go up, get ready. Literally, I was late to get in, I wasn't expecting a wicket to fall. K L Rahul got out and I had to put on my pads.



""I went in in the third over and I don't know when I got out, and it doesn't matter, but I just stopped the wickets falling till (Trent) Boult's spell was over. He was the wrecker-in-chief and unluckily when it was time for me to move on, I got out to a brilliant catch by James Neesham (off Matt Henry's bowling)," he added.

Karthik made six off 25 balls and the 34-year-old has not played for India in any format since then.



After an unusual top-order collapse, India made a match of the semifinal courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. From 92/6, the duo took the Men in Blue past the 200-run mark.



Just when it seemed India were about to pull off a miracle, Jadeja was dismissed by Boult for 77 and Dhoni was run-out in spectacular fashion by Martin Guptill for 50.



India fell short by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament while New Zealand progressed into the final where they lost to eventual champions England via the controversial boundary count rule after the final ended in a tie.

