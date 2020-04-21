Watch Dhoni take daughter Ziva for a bike ride

Ranchi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with family.



Recently, his wife Sakshi put on a video on social media in which Dhoni can be seen giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva at his farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi. The video, which was broadcast live on Instagram by Sakshi, has gone viral.



The video was also shared by Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings on Twitter and their post read: "Thala Suthifying, literally. #WhistlePodu VC: @SakshiSRawat."

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been leading three-time champions CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely.



The former captain's participation at this year's T20 World Cup remains in doubt as he hasn't played international cricket since India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal last year.