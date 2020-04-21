India, Australia can swap T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce the effect of coronavirus crisis on world cricket, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a solution with respect to the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.



"At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till the 30th of September. The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it's looking a bit difficult at the moment," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The legendary Indian opener suggested that India can host the T20 World Cup in 2020 while Australia can host the next edition, which is originally slated to be held in India next year. This is contingent to coronavirus threat being minimalist in the India.



"If it can be done... next year's T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done... where India and Australia come to an agreement... in case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap... so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen," he said.



Gavaskar also batted for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held just before the T20 World Cup, so that players get enough match practice before the multi-national event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league has been currently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.



"If it is going to happen that way, then maybe what can happen is the IPL can be held just prior to the T20 World Cup so that it's enough practice for the players to have T20 World Cup," Gavaskar said.