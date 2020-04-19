Virat Kohli comes up with 'Trim at Home' challenge

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has kickstarted the 'Trim at Home' challenge and in the process, shaved off a part of his trademark beard.



Kohli posted an Instagram video of him trimming his beard and in the caption said, "While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look!" he said.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who played with Kohli in the latter's initial years in his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, gave a cheeky reply to the post. "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen said.



Kohli was one of the players that Pietersen had chatted with live on Instagram recently as the coronavirus pandemic put cricket action on halt and confined all players and commentators to their homes.