Team India is Team Mask Force in fight against COVID-19

Men in Blue
Team India. File photo: PTI
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it joins hands with the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak. With the government requesting every individual to wear a mask when going out of the house for emergency purposes, the BCCI has created a new video promoting the idea of wearing masks calling Team India #TeamMaskForce.

The video sees skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana talk about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in this fight.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: #TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi."

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights the coronavirus outbreak.

