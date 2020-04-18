Warner, daughter dance to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' | Video

Melbourne: Australian opener David Warner is making most of the forced break by spending quality time with his family at home as the cricket world remains on a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.



On Saturday, Warner shared a TikTok video in which he is dancing with his daughter on a popular Bollywood track.



The Australian batsman, who this week only joined TikTok, shared a video where he is seen moving his body with her daughter -- who is wearing an Indian dress -- to the song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. He captioned the post, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone."

Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a video of him dancing with his son Zoravar to a popular Bollywood song "Daddy Cool".



"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," Dhawan had captioned the video on Instagram.



In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently involved with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands "indefinitely suspended" due to COVID-19 pandemic.