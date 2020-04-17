Karachi Kings owner reveals events which led to PSL suspension

Lahore: It was strongly believed that English batsman Alex Hales had tested positive for coronavirus and that was one of the reasons why the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had to be suspended before the knockout games could be played. While Hales sent out a statement after reaching England that he wasnt down with the virus, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal has revealed the turn of events which led to the scare.

As per Iqbal, Hales had texted him about the symptoms before leaving for England. "It was two o'clock in the morning in Pakistan and we had a message from Alex Hales saying: ‘Boss, I have symptoms of COVID-19 and I think you should all get tested," Iqbal said on BBC's ‘The Doosra Podcast'.



"I then got a call from coach Dean Jones saying he wanted to meet straight away. We were all scared. If you have the symptoms, you have to be isolated. I was trying hard to get somebody to Birmingham to get Hales tested. I even asked if my doctor from London would go to him but it couldn't happen.



"In the end, we had to get everyone in the team tested. All of them started panicking and we postponed the tournament the next day."



Hales had cleared the air and tweeted: "I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus.



"However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government's advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.



"At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status."