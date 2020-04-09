{{head.currentUpdate}}

You don't mess with Kohli: Rashid Latif

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is an attacking batsman by nature. File photo: PTI
Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said that opposition would be better off if they don't engage with Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a verbal duel.

"There are some players you don't mess with. We had Javed (Miandad) bhai, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar. Today, Virat Kohli is one such player," Latif said in a YouTube video.
Australian players were too scared to sledge Kohli: Clarke

Latif then gave the example of India's recent T20I series against the West Indies. Kohli was irked by fast bowler Kesrick Williams' notebook celebration, which the latter had used on him in a T20I in Jamaica in 2017.

India, chasing a target of 208, ended up winning with eight balls to spare, thanks to Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 balls. He imitated Williams' notebook celebration at one point after hitting a six off the fast bowler.

"Even though, Kohli does not score too many runs in T20Is, he went on to play a great innings in that match," Latif said.

