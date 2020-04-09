{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kapil Dev slams Akhtar's idea of Indo-Pak series to fight COVID-19

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev. File photo: PTI
New Delhi: The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtar's idea of a made-for-television three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "India doesn't need the money" and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

Speaking to PTI, Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a closed-door ODI series to jointly raise funds to fight the deadly virus both in India and Pakistan.
Kapil said the proposal is not feasible.

"He is entitled to his opinion but we don't need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop," Kapil told PTI.

"Anyway, the (Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI has donated a hefty amount (Rs 51 crore) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn't need to raise funds," added Kapil.

