Akhtar proposes match between Kaif's son and his

Lahore: Shoaib Akhtar has proposed a match between his son Mikael Ali and Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir after the latter said it must have been easy to hit the former Pakistan speedster during his playing days.



"Toh phir Mohammad Kaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about pace. Haha, give him my love," Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday.

Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka?

😊

He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha

Give him my love. https://t.co/cW9NTQAUe0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2020

According to Kaif's son, Akhtar's sheer pace would have instead made it easier for the batsmen to score runs.



The epic 2003 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan played at Centurion was broadcast on Tuesday which Kaif also watched with his son.



"Thanks to Star Sports India, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic India vs Pakistan game.



"But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew!" Kaif wrote on Twitter with a clip of his son's explanation.

In that match played on March 1, 2003, Pakistan posted 273/7 in their allotted 50 overs after electing to bat.



In reply, India rode on a brilliant 98 from Sachin Tendulkar as they chased down the target with six wickets in hand.



Kaif, in that match, had scored 35 off 60 balls while sharing a 102-run partnership with Tendulkar as India crossed the line with more than four overs to spare.