Kodiyathur village in Kozhikode takes up David Warner's challenge

David Warner
David Warner. File photo: AFP
Thiruvananthapuram: Even though Australian opener David Warner wished for a challenge from Indian captain Virat Kohli to shave off the hair on his head, it has been accepted by youths and children at a Kerala village.

Warner decided to tonsure his head in support of those working on the COVID-19 front and said that the last time he did such an act was when he made his debut for Australia, years back.

But youngsters in Kodiyathur village in Kozhikode district decided to take up the challenge and by now 50 youths have tonsured their head.
"We decided to do it on our own using trimmers as we felt we need not venture out to take the abreak the chain' campaign," said a youth.

And the news is that it's now spreading to nearby villages.

