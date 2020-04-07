Sandeep Warrier denies report of switch to Tamil Nadu

Kerala pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier has denied rumours of a possible switch to Tamil Nadu. A leading national daily had reported on Tuesday that Sandeep was likely to play for Tamil Nadu next domestic season.

"It's pure speculation. I am employed with India Cements and settled in Chennai with my wife. There has been no official approach from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. Moreover, right now there is no clarity (due to the coronavirus outbreak) as to when the next domestic season will start," Sandeep told Onmanorama over the phone.

Sandeep and Sanju Samson's absence hurt Kerala badly in the Ranji Trophy campaign this season. Last season's semifinalists Kerala bowed out in the group stage after managing just a solitary win and two draws from eight matches.

Sandeep could only take part in four matches as he was away with the India 'A' team while Sanju played just a couple of games as he was part of the Indian T20I team.

"After qualifying for the knockouts the previous two seasons, this season was a huge disappointment.We badly missed Sanju as he's our key batsman in the middle order. The bowlers did alright, but the injuries to Basil Thampi and (K M )Asif too set us back," said Sandeep.

The 29-year-old Sandeep, who is part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, said he's keeping himself fit during the forced break. "I have a gym at home. I do a fair bit of cycling and run on the terrace. But I can't practice and I am keeping my fingers crossed as to what's in store after April 14 (when the nation-wide 21-day lockdown ends)."