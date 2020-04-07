Irfan Pathan calls for 'fire trucks' after netizens slam him

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday 9 pm to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there were unusual scenes with people bursting crackers. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that didn't go down well with some who abused him.



Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: "It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona (sic.)"



To this people started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote: "We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia."

We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/6sT92n9HRP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday night.



"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.



Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.



The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.