COVID-19: England cricketers agree for salary cut

London: England cricketers, both male and female, who have a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), have agreed to take a voluntary salary reduction for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Professional Cricketers' Association has announced that men's centrally contracted players will donate 500,000 pounds to the ECB and selected good causes, the equivalent to a 20 per cent pay cut for the next three months.

The details of the charitable donation are to be determined over the next week.



In addition, centrally contracted members of the England women's team will take a voluntary salary reduction in April, May and June.



"All the players felt like it was the right response in the current climate to take a pay cut in line with what our support staff are taking. We know how the current situation is affecting the game and we want to help as much as we can. We will be discussing with the ECB further ways we can help the game in the coming weeks," said England women's team captain Heather Knight.



The ECB has already announced salary cuts for its employees to help lower central costs, and protect jobs in the long-term. The announcement included measures to consult with staff on reducing all employees' salaries for two months from April 1.



Before that, the board had said that it will provide a 61-million-pound interim package to help cricket withstand the financial impact of coronavirus pandemic.



The 2020 cricket season has been put on hold until at least May 28 because of the coronavirus crisis.