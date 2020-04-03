New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making good of the lockdown time that he got to spend with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a video in which the Indian opener, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', turned into Jitendra. He is seen dancing with Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie 'Hamjoli'.

Dhawan's clothing style is also a classic white like that of Jitendra's. At the same time, Ayesha who is acting as Lina Chandravarkar, is wearing a black suit. He captioned the video: "Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai."



Dhawan had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes and in the background the film song - 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, ansu baha hoon ...' was playing.