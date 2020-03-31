Ravindra Jadeja turns horse rider during COVID-19 lockdown | Video

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding came to the fore during the 21-day lockdown period as the Indian all-rounder was seen in action near his home.



In a tweet, Jadeja on Tuesday posted a video of him riding a white horse in full tilt. "My all time favourite," Jadeja wrote. The 31-year old was seen in black attire, wearing a headgear.

My all time favourite 🐎 pic.twitter.com/DjQWAP6Cze — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 31, 2020

He had recently also posted a video of him sweating it out on the treadmill. "Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body," he had said in a tweet.

Indian cricketers have been busy doing what they love in a rare off period.



The spread of coronavirus in the country has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi call for a 21-day lockdown which all cricketers have endorsed as the only way to fight the deadly virus.



Earlier in the day, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian women's ODI team captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.