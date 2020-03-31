{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh in fight against coronavirus

Hitman and his daughter
Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira. File photo: IANS
Mumbai: Indian cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakh in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakh to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakh to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakh towards welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Coronavirus: BCCI donates Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in fight towards coronavirus pandemic.

