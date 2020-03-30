All Dhoni wanted was to make Rs 30 lakh: Wasim Jaffer

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer has revealed that all M S Dhoni wanted when he started off was to make Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi.



Replying to a fan's question on his "favourite memory with Dhoni", Jaffer said on social media: "In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30 lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully for the rest of his life in Ranchi".

Dhoni went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s for India captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.



The 38-year old has been on a break since India lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.



Jaffer also had claimed Dhoni's inclusion could ease the pressure on K L Rahul or Rishabh Pant who are currently sharing the gloves for Team India in limited-overs cricket.



"If Dhoni is fit and in form, I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty," Jaffer had said in a tweet.