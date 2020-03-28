DJ Bravo comes up with song on COVID-19

New Delhi: At a time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus outbreak, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has come up with a new song to boost the morale of the people.



In an Instagram post, Bravo has launched his new song on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 27,000 lives across the world.



"We Not Giving Up. On this outbreak due to pandemic, my heartful prayers to all of you out there! Let's fight together. A positive song during this outbreak," Bravo captioned the Instagram post with the video of his new three-minute 31-second long song.

In the song, the West Indies all-rounder appeals to people to fight against coronavirus by taking all necessary precautions like washing their hands regularly, staying at home and follow social distancing.



Earlier, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also came out with an innovative way to tell people to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video that was tweeted by Sodhi's Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, Sodhi belted a few rap verses on the deadly pandemic, asking people to stay indoors.



"Coronavirus, please don't get me today. Coronavirus, I still got cricket to play. I know what COVID-19 is, I am sick of hearing your name on my TV screen," Sodhi's song goes.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also urged his countrymen to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

India has been in a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



