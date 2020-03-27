Watch Kane Williamson's dog gobble up a catch in slips!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced sportspersons across the globe to be at home. New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson, who has been advised home quarantine after returning from Australia, on Friday shared a hilarious video on Instagram of his dog Sandy gobbling up a catch during a slip catching session in his garden.

Williamson, who led the Kiwis to a 2-0 triumph over the visiting Indians in the recent Test series, captioned the video: ''Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy?"

The Black Caps were forced to return home following the cancellation of the three-match One-Day International series against Australia after the opening game due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Williamson had heaped praise on his countrys doctors and healthcare workers battling the pandemic, saying that the real pressure, which is often associated with sportspersons, is to work to save lives.



Writing in ‘New Zealand Herald', Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming more than 21,000 lives globally.



"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.



"We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games," he noted.

(With inputs from IANS)

