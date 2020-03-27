Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight coronavirus

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.



Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos has also decided to donate money to help fight the pandemic.



"While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak. He has earlier also been a part of donations like during the bushfire in Australia and believes that it is important to come together in these trying times," the source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.



The outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the balance. The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.



Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the Board of Control for Cricket in India which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the citizens of the country.