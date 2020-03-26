BCCI's friendly guide on how to fight coronavirus pandemic

As India is battling the novel coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a friendly guide on how to fight the pandemic.

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

In a series of tweets, the BCCI has advised the citizens of the country to stay indoors, maintain distance, ensure a clean and safe pair of hands, help with household chores, pass on important information, and emerge victorious together.

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands🧤 pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The Indian cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly have been vocal in supporting the 21-day nationwide lockdown which started on Tuesday midnight.

Pass on important information to everyone🗣️ pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is staring at a possible cancellation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15.