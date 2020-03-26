{{head.currentUpdate}}

BCCI's friendly guide on how to fight coronavirus pandemic

Kohli and Rohit
Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma: File photo
As India is battling the novel coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a friendly guide on how to fight the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the BCCI has advised the citizens of the country to stay indoors, maintain distance, ensure a clean and safe pair of hands, help with household chores, pass on important information, and emerge victorious together.

The Indian cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly have been vocal in supporting the 21-day nationwide lockdown which started on Tuesday midnight.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is staring at a possible cancellation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15.

