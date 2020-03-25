COVID-19: Virat Kohli & Co. handed customised workout routines

New Delhi: With the government calling for a lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian cricketers are all home and spending time with their families. But strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb in consultation with physio Nitin Patel has customised routines for Virat Kohli and boys to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.



Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that Webb and Patel have made specific routines for all the contracted players to ensure that they can continue to stay in shape even as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

"All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler will has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists," the source explained.



The source further added that the routines have been made keeping in mind the workout patterns of the players.



"So, for example, someone like a Kohli loves to train with weights as well. So, his routine would have weights involved like the clean and jerk and deadlifts and other exercises. While another player might be more comfortable doing free-hand exercises, so in that case, he has been given more free weight functional training options," the source pointed.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.



While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident that it can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.



The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.