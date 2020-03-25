Simple things often hardest to do, says Tendulkar in battle against coronavirus

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged the countrymen to stay at home as "this simple task can save millions of lives" during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



India has been put under lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days as the authorities try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected over 500 people in the country so far and has claimed over 10 lives.



"Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to stay home, stay safe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against COVID-19," Tendulkar tweeted.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister said the lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.



"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern," he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.