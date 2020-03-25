COVID-19: Ashwin uses Mankading image to warn people

New Delhi: With the government calling for a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday night in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Indian spinner R Ashwin used a picture of him ‘Mankading Jos Buttler in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to ask people to be indoors and stay safe. Incidentally, the infamous dismissal turned a year older on Wednesday.



Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.



He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.



"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

Modi warned, that if the citizens don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.