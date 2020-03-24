Suresh Raina, wife welcome baby boy

New Delhi: Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka on Monday welcomed a new member in their family. The couple have become parents for the second time as they were blessed with a baby boy, Rio.



"The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia's little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone's life," Raina said in a tweet posting a picture of his new born baby.

The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/SLR9FPutdx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2020

Their daughter Gracia was born in May, 2016.



Raina's Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, also welcomed the news with a tweet saying: "Hello Rio."



The left-handed batsman is the second highest run-getter in the IPL behind India captain Virat Kohli with 5,368 runs in his kitty from 193 matches.



Raina, a 2011 World Cup-winner, recently warned against spreading misinformation related to coronavirus and to follow health advisories.



"It's very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don't spread information from unreliable sources, don't ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus" he tweeted.



CSK were scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match of the IPL. However, the rising concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the season being postponed to April 15. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that a decision on whether the matches will be held in empty stadiums or the new schedule can be decided after the situation is assessed after April 15.



