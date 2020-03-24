Mumbai: With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to an almost standstill, sportspersons across the world are looking to make the most of the time they are getting with their families and the Indian cricketers are no different. In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram account, he is seen teaching daughter Samaira how to play cricket.

The Indian cricketers hardly get time with their families as they are travelling non-stop thanks to their hectic calendar. But the pandemic has sent the cricket calendar for a toss and the players are looking to make the most of the lockdown.



In fact, India skipper Virat Kohli had complained about the schedule after the team headed to New Zealand within a couple of days of their One-Day International series against Australia at the start of the year.