{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda coach for alleged sexual harassment

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda coach for alleged sexual harassment
Representational image
SHARE

New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Atul Bedade was on Saturday suspended as Baroda women's cricket team coach with immediate effect after players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) took the action against the 53-year-old after some of the senior players complained against his alleged misbehaviour during a tournament in Himachal Pradesh last month.

"Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

"It is standard practice (suspension) after you receive a complaint of sexual harassment," a BCA source added.

Bedade played 13 One-Day Internationals, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57.

He has also coached the Baroda men's team and took charge of the women''s side last year

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES