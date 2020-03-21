Shreyas Iyer performs magic trick during forced break

New Delhi: At a time when sporting activities have come to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons are making the most of their leisure time to keep themselves engaged at their homes.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also been on the rise in India -- just like other countries -- and the government has advised people to follow social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.



Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his home time and is trying a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday tweeted a 91-second video in which Iyer can be seen performing card tricks with his sister Natasha.



"Trust our in-house magician Shreyas Iyer to keep us entertained when we are all indoors," read the video caption. "Thanks for bringing smiles champ!"

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩



Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has crossed the 280-mark till now and four deaths have been reported in India.



Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and the sports personalities have endorsed the idea.



