Coronavirus: Indian cricketers ask citizens to follow safety norms put in place by PM

Working in tandem
Head coach Ravi Shastri, left, and Indian captain Virat Kohli have urged one and all to be alert in the fight against coronavirus. File photo: AFP
Indian cricketers led by skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli said in a tweet.

Kohli also lauded the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Shastri asked one and all to join hands with the PM in observing 'Janata Curfew'.

Indian players such as K L Rahul, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan too appealed to the countrymen to stay vigilant in the fight against the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)

