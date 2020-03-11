Petition calls to 'stop Kohli from congratulating Team India in ICC tournaments'

Believe it or not, there is a petition to stop India men's team captain Virat Kohli and former cricketer Virender Sehwag from congratulating Team India in ICC tournaments before an important match as they seem to "jinx it".

A petition on Change.org started by Abhinay Thakur calls for suspension of the social media accounts of these two cricketers if they post congratulatory messages.

The amusing petition was started on Sunday after India lost the Women's T20 World Cup final to Australia by 85 runs. India had a good run throughout the tournament, but faltered when it mattered most as they were all out for 99, while chasing a target of 185.

At the time of writing this, over 600 people had signed the petition. The goal currently is to get to 1,000 signatures.

Thakur's petition reads, "Stop Virat Kohli and Sehwag from wishing Indian teams in ICC tournaments especially in Semis/Finals. These both jinxx our victories..! Suspend their social media accounts if they don't stop posting congratulations post (sic)".

Two users, who are likely to have signed the petition, also commented under it.

"This guy (Kohli) has so much negative vibes in Indian cricket," one read while another user said that the Indian skipper brought bad luck.

Kohli had congratulated the women's team when they qualified for the T20 World Cup summit clash after their semifinal against England was washed out.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals," Kohli had tweeted.

Former India opener Sehwag, at the same time, had said he would have loved to see the semifinal, but ‘no one can win against god Indra'. He added that the women's team qualifying for the final was a reward for all their hardwork.

"Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup," he had tweeted.

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

(This story first appeared on The Week)