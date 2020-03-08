Women's T20 World Cup: Australia elect to bat against India in final

Melbourne: Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Australia have retained the eleven which edged South Africa by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method to enter the final. India, who advanced to the final on the basis of having topped their group after the semifinal against England was washed out, also retained the eleven which played Sri Lanka in their final group fixture.



Defending champions Australia are playing their sixth final and attempting their fifth triumph in the seventh edition of the global event.



India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are appearing in their maiden title clash. The Women in Blue are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They had upset Australia by 17 runs in the inaugural match.

The teams: Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

