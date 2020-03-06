IPL 2020 'on', says BCCI chief Ganguly

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is "on" and the board is making all efforts for the smooth conduct of the tournament which starts March 29.

"It's on...and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus)," Ganguly told ESPNcricinfo when asked how the board was dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.



According to the official data put forward by the Health Ministry, 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country.



The report further quoted a senior BCCI official as confirming that the board would replicate the precautionary guidelines recommended by the government and send them to all the stakeholders which includes players, franchises, airlines, team hotels, broadcast crews and everyone else involved in the running of the tournament.



The board is also likely to advise players not to shake hands with fans or even possibly take pictures with devices that are not their own.



Many of the sporting events across the world have been cancelled or postponed. Even threats are looming over the Tokyo Olympics slated to be held in July-August later this year.



Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in what will be a repeat of last year's final.