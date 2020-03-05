Sajan K Varghese elected unopposed as Kerala Cricket Association president

Thiruvananthapuram: Sajan K Varghese has been elected as the president of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The election was necessitated after former president Jayesh George resigned from the post to take up his new role as joint-secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The mandatory elections, as per a new bylaw, was no trouble for Sajan, who had held the top position for a year-and-a-half before Jayesh took up the role. Sajan was the prime candidate to take up president's post when elections were announced in October last year. He won the election unopposed.

The 54-year-old first came into cricket administration as the secretary of the Pathanamthitta district cricket association and then later, as KCA vice-president.

Sajan can serve as the president of KCA for four-and-a-half years before mandatory cooling-off period is put into effect.