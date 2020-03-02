Just start the whistles, tweets CSK as Dhoni arrives in Chennai

Chennai: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M S Dhoni was given a hero's welcome as he arrived in the city to begin his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: "Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!"



Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL from Tuesday in Chennai along with Suresh Raina.



The 2020 IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicketkeeper is on a break since playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.



The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni's first game after an eight-month sabbatical.

