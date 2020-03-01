Didn't even realise I took the catch, says 'Superman' Jadeja | Video

Christchurch: Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasn't expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner in the second Test here.

Jadeja took a sensational one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace," said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings.

"It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit."