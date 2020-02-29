Women's T20 World Cup: Radha, Shafali on song as Indian eves top group

Melbourne: Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.



Shafali smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and entered the semifinals with an all-win record. They topped Group A with four wins.



Earlier, Radha helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113/9.



The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process.



Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.



Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shone throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12) bfore Radha took centre stage.