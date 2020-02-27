Dhoni dons a new role | Video

New Delhi: M S Dhoni is all set to return to the field as he will once again don the captain's armband for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But before he gets down to action for CSK, a video has surfaced where he is seen driving a pitch roller inside the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the 38-year-old can be seen driving the roller on a practice pitch.



One Man, Different Roles 😇💙



Mahi trying his hands on pitch roller machine at JSCA yesterday!

Dhoni has been regularly seen at the JSCA Stadium and was even seen training with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy players recently.



The 2020 IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicketkeeper is on a break since playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

