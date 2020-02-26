{{head.currentUpdate}}

President Trump reveals RCB's trump card!

Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore have reiterated who their trump card is.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump had mentioned the names of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during his speech at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad. However, Trump was trolled for pronouncing Sachin as 'Soochin' in his speech.

But, RCB used Trump’s speech in a positive manner. The IPL franchise used the clip and gave it a voice-over asking, “Mr President, who is the trump card of RCB?” to which Trump is seen replying 'Virat Kohli'.

RCB captain Kohli will be chasing an elusive maiden IPL title in the tournament which begins on March 29. Twice runners-up RCB open their campaign at home against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

