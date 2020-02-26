Chandigarh lass Kashvee Gautam registers 'Perfect 10'

Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh): Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam took an incredible 10 wickets in 4.5 overs to seal a 161-run win for her team against Arunachal Pradesh in a Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy match at KSRM College Ground, here on Tuesday. Kashvee thus became the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited overs match. The right-arm medium-pacer finished with figures of 4.5-1-12-10.

In addition to this, Kashvee, who is the captain of Chandigarh, was also the top-scorer for her side with a fine 49 off 68 balls.



Anil Kumble is the only Indian to have registered a 'Perfect 10' in international cricket when he famously blew away Pakistan in the New Delhi Test in 1999. Other Indian players to have taken 10 wickets in an innings are Debasish Mohanty in 2001 and Rex Singh in 2019. All three efforts came in red-ball cricket.



Chandigarh were defending a total of 186/4 and Kashvee started with wickets off the second and fourth balls of the first over of the Arunachal innings. She then took a hat-trick in her next over and in the over after that, she took two more wickets. She then took three wickets in the ninth over to ensure Arunachal were bowled out for 25. Of the 10 dismissals, six were LBWs while the rest were bowled.

