ICC joins hands with FB to break boundaries in sport

ICC joins hands with FB to break boundaries in sport
Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC), in partnership with Facebook, on Wednesday unveiled a new video series, #BreakingBoundaries in which sporting stars from around the world are set to feature.

The series will showcase messages from key global public figures, sharing their moments of resilience and overcoming adversity. The videos coincide with the Women's T20 World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia for the first time.

The final of the tournament, to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, is aiming to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

Facebook is joining cricket's ambition to set a new benchmark for sport through the #BreakingBoundaries campaign, which will feature the likes of tennis legend Billie Jean King and former Australian pacer Brett Lee.

The series kicks off with cricket legend Steve Waugh and Australian women's team captain Meg Lanning, as they reveal moments that defined their careers to inspire women to get into sport and encourages people all over the world to support female athleticism.

