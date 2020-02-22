Wellington Test: Williamson shakes off injury as New Zealand move into strong position

Wellington: Captain Kane Williamson shook off a nasty blow to his hand on the first ball he faced as New Zealand reached 116 for two at tea on the second day of the first test against India at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Williamson was on 46 at the break with Ross Taylor 22 not out as the hosts put themselves into a strong position after they had bowled India out for 165 before lunch.

The hosts resumed after lunch on 17-0 with Tom Latham on 11 and Tom Blundell on six.

Latham, however, was unable to add to his score when Ishant Sharma strangled him down the leg side and he gloved a delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Williamson was then welcomed to the crease by a bouncer and had to receive treatment. He immediately took his hand off the bat following the next delivery and grimaced in pain, but remained at the crease.

Williamson and Blundell added 47 runs for the second wicket and started to look increasingly comfortable as the pitch dried out in the warm and sunny conditions before Sharma bowled Blundell for 30.

The dismissal brought Taylor to the crease and the 35-year-old, playing his 100th test, received a prolonged standing ovation that lasted until he reached the middle of the ground.

Tim Southee had earlier run through India's tail with three wickets and forced the run out of Pant.

The visitors had resumed on 122-5 after the entire final session of the first day was washed out when heavy rain swept across the ground seconds after the players had taken the tea break.

Ajinkya Rahane was on 38 while Pant was on 10.

Southee, however, created pressure that caused the run out of Pant when Ajaz Patel made a direct hit from point after Rahane had called the wicketkeeper through for a single that was never on. Southee bowled Ravichandran Ashwin on the next ball.

Southee then had Rahane caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 46 and finished the innings off when Mohammed Shami was caught by Blundell for 21.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson finished with 4-39.

The second match of the two-test series is in Christchurch from Feb. 29.