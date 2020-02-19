Sanju Samson posts hilarious TikTok video with mom

Sanju Samson is back home after the New Zealand tour and the Kerala cricketer seems to be in good spirits as he posted a hilarious TikTok video along with his mother. Sanju shared a video with the dialogue 'Nallonam kalakki oru glass koodi tharatte' taken from the hit Malayalam film Yodha starring Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar.



Sanju had recently posted a video of teammate Mohammed Shami after the pacer bowled a terrific final over in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against the Kiwis to force a Super Over which India eventually won to clinch the series. In the video, Shami was seen delivering the popular line “Shami hero aada'' from the Malayalam super-hit movie Kumbalangi Nights starring Fahadh Faasil.

Sanju failed to make an impression with the bat in the two T20Is he was part of in New Zealand. The 25-year-old, however, caught the eye with his lively fielding.

Sanju will be keen to make it count with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League which begins on March 29.