Sachin Tendulkar returns to crease after a gap of 5 years

Melbourne: Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Ellyse Perry bowls 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar bats



This is what dreams are made of 🤩pic.twitter.com/WksKd50ks1 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar facced Australia's star all-rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland in the over. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.



Brain Lara takes a selfie with the stars ahead of the match. AFP

Tendulkar is in Melbourne as coach of the team led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who are playing against a team led by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Perry, however, threw a challenge to Tendulkar on Saturday via a video message tweeted by the Australian women's team. Tendulkar in turn accepted the challenge.



Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar pose for the photographers. AFP

"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle," he said.

